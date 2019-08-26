Driver in Glendale DUI collision had blood-alcohol content of .30%, police say

A 13-year-old boy remains in critical but stable condition after being struck Friday in Glendale by a vehicle driven by a man whose blood-alcohol level was nearly four times the legal limit, according to police.

The teen was in a marked crosswalk with his brother near Glorietta Park around 7:50 p.m. when a 2009 Subaru BRZ, traveling south on Verdugo Road, failed to stop at the crossing, police said.

A woman driving next to the Subaru told police she saw the crosswalk’s signal lights were flashing and stopped her vehicle to allow the boys to walk across, according to Sgt. Dan Suttles, a spokesman for the Glendale Police Department. However, she saw that the other car was not slowing down, and she honked her horn in an attempt to warn the driver to stop.

The Subaru failed to stop and struck the boy, Suttles said. His brother was uninjured.

Glendale police say 63-year-old Christopher Carone had a blood-alcohol content of .30% when he got behind the wheel of his car and allegedly struck a 13-year-old boy crossing the street in a DUI collision on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. (Courtesy of the Glendale Police Department)

It’s estimated the vehicle was traveling between 35 and 40 mph.

The driver stayed at the scene, and the boy was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“Initially, it was very touch and go,” Suttles said.

Police conducted a field sobriety test on the driver and a breathalyzer reportedly showed he had a blood-alcohol content of .30% — the legal limit is .08%.



The driver was identified as 63-year-old Christopher Carone of Glendale. He was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI, causing bodily injury.

Carone was previously convicted in 2014 for driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol content greater than .08%, according to Suttles. Carone is currently being held on $100,000 bail.

Anyone with information about the collision can contact Glendale police’s traffic division at (818) 548-3131.