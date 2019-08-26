Members of Glendale’s Police Advisory Panel go through their own training day

Community leaders in Glendale got an up-close look at the local police department on Saturday as they learned about use of force and how to handle a firearm during a special training day hosted by the agency.

The leaders are members of the Glendale Police Advisory Panel, made up of about two dozen people who act as liaisons between the Glendale Police Department and the community.

Sgt. Dan Suttles, a department spokesman, said this is the first year the group has met since it was disbanded in 2012 because of poor attendance. Previously , it was called the Glendale Police Advisory Council.

The panel’s mission, he said, is to increase transparency between the community and the department.

“When we can expose them to exactly what we do, we hope they bring it back to their people and share what they learned from us,” Suttles said.

Panel members began the day meeting with officers, including Chief Carl Povilaitis, and discussing use-of-force tactics and how incidents can potentially turn deadly in the blink of an eye. The day then ended with a trip to the department’s outdoor firing range, where they met the department’s SWAT team and went over the role each member has within the unit.

Members got to see the team in action, thanks to a special demonstration showing how to clear out a building. They also had an opportunity to shoot firearms at the range.

Glendale Police SWAT operations officer Chris Clay demonstrates how a less-than-lethal round is deployed, during a special training day with the Police Advisory Panel at the Glendale Police Department Training Center and Firing Range in Glendale on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.

Edna Karinski, chief executive of the Community Foundation of the Verdugos and a panel member, said it was an eye-opening experience to see the depth of training and knowledge involved in being a police officer.

“To see the different levels and multitude of equipment they have to deal with, the information our officers have to be aware of, understanding of the law,” she said. “The intelligence you have to have to work in this field was just amazing.”

She said the community could be a much better and safer place if residents and law enforcement are able to come to an understanding with one another and know about the challenges each group faces.

