Speakers protest Planned Parenthood in Glendale, but no local health center is in the works, nonprofit says

For the past few weeks, Glendale City Council meetings have seen a growing number of men and women voicing opposition to an Planned Parenthood medical office allegedly opening in the city.

Currently, the nonprofit focused on reproductive health has “no active plans to open a health center in Glendale,” said Norma Rodriguez, a spokeswoman with the organization’s Pasadena and San Gabriel Valley affiliate.

Eliza Papazian, a spokeswoman for the city of Glendale, confirmed the city had not received an application from the organization to open a local office.

A 2017-18 Planned Parenthood annual report suggests Glendale is on its radar.

“Starting in late 2019, we will be opening three new health centers as part of our Let’s Do More Campaign, our initiative to expand into Baldwin Park, Glendale and Highland Park,” the report for the local affiliate states.

An April blog post by the local affiliate also describes plans to open an office in Glendale and Baldwin Park.

An office will be opening in Baldwin Park, but a launch date has not been set, Rodriguez said.

According to the nonprofit’s local affiliate blog, more than 3,000 Glendale residents travel to Planned Parenthood health centers within Pasadena or the San Gabriel Valley each year.

The annual report is what galvanized some speakers to address the council, Glendale resident Valerie Remy-Milora said.

Remy-Milora and her 12-year-old daughter Sabrina have been at the past five council meetings to express opposition to a local office.

Describing it as a “non-issue at this point,” Glendale Mayor Ara Najarian said he was relieved in a sense to hear the nonprofit had not submitted an application because of the potential disruption an influx of supporters and detractors could cause at council meetings.

City Council members have limited discretion over the tenants that move into the city, according to Najarian.

“We don’t get to vote and say, ‘We like Planned Parenthood, we’re pro-life or pro-choice’” Najarian said.

If an applicant’s proposed use of a property fits within the city’s zoning regulations, the council would not weigh in, he said.