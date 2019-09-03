La Crescenta carjacking suspect remains on the loose

A carjacking suspect who led Glendale police on a pursuit Friday morning from La Crescenta to Los Angeles remains on the loose, according to authorities.

A man was sitting in his parked vehicle in the 3300 block of North Verdugo Road in La Crescenta when sometime before 7:45 a.m. he was approached by someone asking for a ride. The person claimed he had a gun and demanded the driver hand over his car.

Tahnee Lightfoot, a Glendale Police Department spokeswoman, said the car’s owner never saw the man’s weapon, but still did as he was told without further incident.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle, a gray 2011 Toyota Camry, and chased after the driver.

As the chase made its way into Los Angeles, Lightfoot said officers decided to end their pursuit and let the carjacker go because his driving became more erratic — endangering pedestrians and other motorists.

The car was last seen in the area of Riverside Drive and Allesandro Street.

Lightfoot said the incident remains under investigation.

