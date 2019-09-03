Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
New chief operating officer named at local hospital

tn-gnp-me-grote new-hospital-coo-20190830.jpg
Bradley Grote is the new chief operating officer at Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital.
(Courtesy of Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital)
By Mark Kellam
Sep. 3, 2019
2:16 PM
Bradley Grote was recently named chief operating officer at Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital.

“I am pleased to have Bradley join our leadership team at Glendale Memorial Hospital and look forward to working with him,” said Jill Welton, the hospital’s president.

“With Grote’s previous leadership roles in quality, regulatory compliance and inpatient behavioral health, I am confident he will help us achieve our goals as we continue to meet the needs of the Glendale community,” she added.

Grote comes to the local hospital with more than 30 years of healthcare experience.

Most recently, he served as senior director of hospital operations at Dignity Health St. Francis Memorial Hospital in San Francisco, a 288-bed acute-care medical facility.

Mark Kellam
