Suspected drug dealer nabbed near Crescenta Valley High School

Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s deputies arrested a suspected drug dealer near Crescenta Valley High School on Thursday after he allegedly tried to sell Xanax pills and marijuana to students.
(Courtesy of the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station)
By Andy Nguyen
Sep. 3, 2019
4:06 PM
Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man last Thursday after he allegedly tried to sell Xanax pills and marijuana to students at Crescenta Valley High School.

The Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station announced the arrest on social media, saying deputies received a tip about a drug dealer near the campus.

Lt. Mark Lopez said information about the alleged dealer wasn’t immediately available other than he was arrested on suspicion of possessing narcotics with the intent to sell. Authorities also recovered several dozen pills believed to be Xanax and a bag of marijuana.

The incident remains under investigation.

Andy Nguyen
