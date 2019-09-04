Trio arrested on suspicion of involvement in Glendale robbery and Los Angeles carjacking

Three men are each being held on $380,000 bail after Glendale police arrested them on suspicion of committing a robbery in the city as well as a carjacking that took place in Los Angeles.

In addition to the two incidents, police said the three were reportedly found in possession of an untraceable “ghost gun.”

Tahnee Lightfoot, a spokeswoman for the Glendale Police Department, said in a statement that an officer pulled over a black Honda Accord with four people inside around 2:45 a.m. on Aug. 27 after the car failed to make a stop at the intersection of Verdugo Road and Colorado Boulevard.

The responding officer, according to Lightfoot, was informed by a dispatcher that the vehicle had been reported stolen and that the alleged carjackers used a “black long gun.” This led to additional officers being called for backup.

Once more officers arrived on the scene, the vehicle’s occupants were ordered to exit the vehicle. Lightfoot said one officer spotted an open duffel bag containing a black rifle next to a passenger while another officer saw a “high-capacity magazine that contained 24 .223 rounds in the door pocket.”

The four occupants were detained and identified as 18-year-old Vincent Goudeau of Pasadena as well as George Nunez, Kevin Morales and Samantha Chavez, who are all 19-year-old Los Angeles residents.

An inspection of the rifle revealed that it was an unregistered “ghost gun,” meaning it had no serial numbers and could not be traced, according to Lightfoot.

She added that officers searched the vehicle and found items inside that were connected to a robbery that occurred in Glendale on Aug. 26.

Lightfoot said investigators were eventually able to tie the three men, but not Chavez, to the robbery and carjacking.

The men have since been charged with four felony counts of robbery and one count of carjacking by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. Additional weapon charges are pending, according to Lightfoot.

