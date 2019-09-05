Assembly District photo contest opens to local shutterbugs

Entries are being accepted for the 43rd state Assembly District’s annual photography competition, according to Assemblywoman Laura Friedman (D-Glendale). Her district also covers Burbank.

This will be the competition’s second year. The 2018 competition brought in more than 100 submissions and concluded with a gallery event in Glendale’s historic Adams Square Mini Park.

Winners of the competition will have their artworks displayed in the state’s Capitol as well as Friedman’s district offices, according to competition organizers.

Photographers of all ages and levels of proficiency may submit entries. Photographs will be judged anonymously by a panel of professional photographers.

The works will be scored on their ability to capture the story of the artist’s neighborhood and community.

This photo called “Summer Night” by Dia Yunzhi Wang of Burbank was a winner in last year’s photo competition sponsored by Assemblywoman Laura Friedman. (Courtesy of the Office of Assemblywoman Laura Friedman)

Submissions will be accepted through Sept. 20. Selections will be announced on Oct. 1.

To conclude the competition, Friedman will host a gallery event where 20 of the top-scoring photographs will be on display, and the winners will be announced.

Those interested in submitting their work can do so by visiting bit.ly/2KYJ0ZF, or by mail at 300 E. Magnolia Blvd., #504, Burbank, 91502.

