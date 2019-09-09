GCC: ‘Pack-A-Backpack’ drive continues at Glendale Community College

The multicultural and community engagement center at Glendale Community College is partnering with the School on Wheels organization for the annual “Pack-a-Backpack” drive.

The items collected are given to School on Wheels to distribute to homeless school children in the community. The drive continues through Sept. 30.

Items needed include backpacks, calculators, pencils, erasers, ruled paper, binders, graphing paper, composition books and highlighters.

For more information about the drive, call (818) 240-1000, Ext. 5580, or go to glendale.edu/mcec. The drive is coordinated each year by the center as an annual tribute to the 9/11 Patriot Day.

The college is located at 1500 N. Verdugo Road.

Volunteer fair brings nonprofits to campus

Each semester, nonprofit organizations are invited to campus to meet students and recruit volunteers. The event is open to the public.

More than 25 nonprofits will be at Plaza Vaquero from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 to discuss volunteer opportunities. The event is organized by the multicultural and community engagement center.

Writers Reading Series Continues

The Los Angeles Writers Reading Series at Glendale Community College will present a reading by award-winning poet Anne Boyer at 12:20 p.m. on Oct. 3 in the student center on campus.

Boyer was appointed the 2018-19 Judith E. Wilson fellow in Poetry at Cambridge University. She is the inaugural recipient of the 2018 Cy Twombly Award for Poetry from the Foundation for Contemporary Arts and winner of the 2018 Whiting Award in nonfiction/poetry.

Her books include “A Handbook of Disappointed Fate” and a book of poetry called “Garments Against Women.” Boyer has also written her memoir, titled “The Undying,” about being diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer and navigating care and treatment as a single mother.

The ongoing Los Angeles Writers Reading Series celebrates local writers and gives students access to literary events where they can meet and talk with authors who wrote some of the material used in their English classes. The event is open to the public.

For more information, call (818) 240-1000, Ext. 5606. There will be a short question-and-answer session after the reading.

Art gallery to hold public showing and reception

The art gallery at Glendale Community College will host an artist collaborative called Hana Kark as a summer residency, with a public showing and reception scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 21. Admission to the gallery is free.

Hana Kark began work at the gallery in July. The collaborative used structured activities and circulating processes to produce pieces of art through extended collaboration.

The collaborative of eight artists includes alumni as well as current and former faculty among its members.

Upcoming gallery exhibits include an arts-management exhibition in October. It will be an exhibition of contemporary works organized and curated by students in the master’s-in-arts management program at Claremont Graduate University.

There will be a public reception and several events focused on arts-management careers.

In November, David Yamamoto, a photography instructor at Glendale Community College, will display new photo-based pieces of art that he developed during his 2018-19 sabbatical. Visit glendale.edu/artgallery for more information about gallery events.

Art gallery director David John Attyah can be reached at artgallery@glendale.edu.

