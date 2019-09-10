Fields named executive director of local center that serves intellectually, developmentally disabled

David R. Fields was recently hired to be executive director of the Campbell Center, a nonprofit that provides services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena area, helping them gain independence and workplace opportunities.

“Mr. Fields will be leading our organization into the future by integrating our work-activity program into community-based, integrated activities and ‘employment-first’ services,” according to Robert Schacht, chairman of the Campbell Center.

“In light of the regulatory changes at the state and federal level, we will no longer operate a work-activity program on-site, but rather will focus our energies on successful community integration, including job placement for all our clients. In bringing David on board, our effort will be to identify and develop the individual skills and passions of our clients and find creative ways to integrate them into the broader community, working side by side with the rest of the workforce,” Schacht added.

Fields has 28 years of experience in for-profit and almost 11 years in nonprofit fields.

Advertisement

Prior to joining the Campbell Center, Fields was executive director of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Los Angeles, where he managed an $11-million budget and supervised 100 paid staff members.

Founded in 1954 by Phyllis and Jerry Campbell, the Campbell Center, originally known as the Glendale Assn. for Retarded Children, serves 78 intellectually and developmentally disabled adults out of its Glendale center with nine programs operating for clients.

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.