Glendale High’s Amy Rangel honored by superstar Kelly Clarkson

Apparently, what doesn’t kill Amy Rangel makes her stronger.

The Burbank resident, who spends countless hours fundraising and leading award-winning bands and orchestras at Glendale High School, continued a year’s worth of celebrations as she was honored by superstar singer Kelly Clarkson.

Clarkson, the former American Idol champion, hosted Rangel and other music teachers on the second episode of her new talk show — “The Kelly Clarkson Show” — on NBC on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

“It was really surprising and delightful that she would think about honoring music teachers,” Rangel said.

Prior to the show, which was recorded Sept. 4, Rangel and the other music teachers feted were invited to Universal Studios for a tram tour.

Rangel’s tram was stopped midtour by Clarkson, who climbed aboard the designated “Tram of Dreams” to bursts of confetti and fireworks.

The tour continued with a visit to the set of NBC’s sitcom “Superstore,” where the group was greeted by actors from the show, including star and producer America Ferrera.

On the “Superstore” set, the teachers were gifted LUMI interactive rainbow-colored keyboards.

From there, the teachers’ tour continued with a champagne brunch at Universal’s Back to the Future Courthouse Square.

While the tour concluded there, the teachers were invited onto Clarkson’s set for the taping, where they spoke with singing icon John Legend.

One last treat took place when Clarkson and Norwegian Cruise Lines gifted each educator with an all-expenses-paid cruise.

“It was an unbelievable experience,” Rangel said.

Rangel said she was nominated to appear on the program by the Mister Holland’s Opus Foundation, which, according to instructor, has “provided grants for most of our instruments.”

Rangel invited parents and Glendale High music boosters Stephen O’Brien and Laura Osborn along with 2019 alumnus Jasmine Goc, her “right-hand man,” to the show’s taping in Universal City.

“My husband wasn’t available to make it, so next I thought, ‘who are my super fans?’” Rangel recalled. “‘Who are the people who helped make me who I am?’ So, I had to invite them.”

Rangel said she believed she was invited to the show because of the profound influence music instructors had on Clarkson.

“Her mom was a teacher and she talks in public about how her choir directors through middle and high school were so encouraging,” Rangel said. “She just has a soft spot for music teachers.”

While Clarkson may have a “soft spot” for music teachers, Glendale High School principal Benjamin Wolf prefers to place his school’s band director on a pedestal.

“Amy is the perfect representative of all the great teachers at Glendale High School,” Wolf said. “She takes students with less musical training than what many other schools receive and produces beautiful music.”

He added, “The sign of a great teacher isn’t managing stars but making stars and Amy’s skill, passion and dedication have done just that.”

Clarkson’s efforts have been previously acknowledged as she was a finalist for the 2019 Music Educator Award by the Grammy Museum and the Recording Academy in January.

Rangel also earned a Country Music Assn. Foundation Teacher in Excellence Award in April.

