Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
News

Crescenta Valley parade honoring 9/11 victims rolls into its seventh year

1/22
Mountain Elementary School students cheer during the annual Crescenta Valley Remembrance Motorcade, organized by members of the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce, in La Crescenta on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.  (Raul Roa/Staff Photographer)
2/22
A couple drive their vintage car past the La Crescenta Womans Club during the annual Crescenta Valley Remembrance Motorcade, organized by members of the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce, in La Crescenta on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.  (Raul Roa/Staff Photographer)
3/22
Randy Cruz of La Crescenta drives his 1923 Ford T-Bucket past students cheering in front of Mountain Elementary School during the annual Crescenta Valley Remembrance Motorcade, organized by members of the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce, in La Crescenta on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.  (Raul Roa/Staff Photographer)
4/22
Sydni Taylor, with her husband Scott Taylor, drivers her 1961 Nash Metropolitan past students cheering in front of Mountain Elementary School during the annual Crescenta Valley Remembrance Motorcade, organized by members of the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce, in La Crescenta on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.  (Raul Roa/Staff Photographer)
5/22
Mountain Elementary School students cheer Rob O’Neil and his World War II-era fire truck during the annual Crescenta Valley Remembrance Motorcade, organized by members of the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce, in La Crescenta on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.  (Raul Roa/Staff Photographer)
6/22
La Crescenta Womans Club members wave during the annual Crescenta Valley Remembrance Motorcade, organized by members of the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce, in La Crescenta on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.  (Raul Roa/Staff Photographer)
7/22
Members of the VFW 1614 and American Legion 288 wave their flags during the annual Crescenta Valley Remembrance Motorcade, organized by members of the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce, in La Crescenta on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.  (Raul Roa/Staff Photographer)
8/22
La Crescenta Presbyterian Church Center for Children students wave American flags during the annual Crescenta Valley Remembrance Motorcade, organized by members of the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce, in La Crescenta on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.  (Raul Roa/Staff Photographer)
9/22
La Crescenta Presbyterian Church Center for Children students wave American flags during the annual Crescenta Valley Remembrance Motorcade, organized by members of the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce, in La Crescenta on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.  (Raul Roa/Staff Photographer)
10/22
Mountain Elementary School students show their signs during the annual Crescenta Valley Remembrance Motorcade, organized by members of the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce, in La Crescenta on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.  (Raul Roa/Staff Photographer)
11/22
Jerry Burnham, American Legion 288 and VFW 1614 member, waits for the annual Crescenta Valley Remembrance Motorcade, organized by members of the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce, in La Crescenta on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.  (Raul Roa/Staff Photographer)
12/22
La Crescenta Presbyterian Church Center for Children students wave American flags during the annual Crescenta Valley Remembrance Motorcade, organized by members of the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce, in La Crescenta on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.  (Raul Roa/Staff Photographer)
13/22
Glendale Unified School District president Jennifer Freemon, front and board member Shant Sahakian, rear, wave to students cheering in front of Mountain Elementary School during the annual Crescenta Valley Remembrance Motorcade, organized by members of the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce, in La Crescenta on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.  (Raul Roa/Staff Photographer)
14/22
Students cheer participating vintage vehicles in front of Mountain Elementary School during the annual Crescenta Valley Remembrance Motorcade, organized by members of the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce, in La Crescenta on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.  (Raul Roa/Staff Photographer)
15/22
Glendale Unified board member Dr. Armina Gharpetian waves to students cheering in front of Mountain Elementary School during the annual Crescenta Valley Remembrance Motorcade, organized by members of the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce, in La Crescenta on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.  (Raul Roa/Staff Photographer)
16/22
Crescenta Valley Remembrance Motorcade participants pose for a photo, organized by members of the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce, in La Crescenta on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.  (Raul Roa/Staff Photographer)
17/22
Members of the American Legion 288 and VFW 1614 hold their flags during the annual Crescenta Valley Remembrance Motorcade, organized by members of the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce, in La Crescenta on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.  (Raul Roa/Staff Photographer)
18/22
Ethel Frances Castro-Kuns gets her 1969 Cadillac ready for the annual Crescenta Valley Remembrance Motorcade, organized by members of the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce, in La Crescenta on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.  (Raul Roa/Staff Photographer)
19/22
Crescenta Valley Town Council president Harry Leon waves during the annual Crescenta Valley Remembrance Motorcade, organized by members of the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce, in La Crescenta on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.  (Raul Roa/Staff Photographer)
20/22
One of our newest American citizens Silvia Perez, center, stands with children’s pastor Beth Krausse, left, and pastor Scott Wood, right, in front of the VFW 1614 offices during the annual Crescenta Valley Remembrance Motorcade, organized by members of the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce, in La Crescenta on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.  (Raul Roa/Staff Photographer)
21/22
Jennifer Barbosa, who is running for congress vs. Rep. Adam Schiff, participated in the annual Crescenta Valley Remembrance Motorcade, organized by members of the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce, in La Crescenta on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.  (Raul Roa/Staff Photographer)
22/22
Firefighters get their rig ready for the annual Crescenta Valley Remembrance Motorcade, organized by members of the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce, in La Crescenta on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.  (Raul Roa/Staff Photographer)
By Andy Nguyen
Sep. 11, 2019
4:34 PM
Share

Hundreds of school children lined the streets of La Crescenta and La Cañada Flintridge on Wednesday morning, waving small American flags as a procession of vehicles commemorated the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

The vehicles, which included fire engines and police cruisers, were part of the Crescenta Valley Remembrance Motorcade. Now in its seventh year, the motorcade traveled throughout the area, going past several local schools, fire stations and the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station.

In addition to first responders, the parade also featured vintage cars draped in patriotic imagery.

The event was organized by the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce as a way to honor the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives in the attacks that took place in New York City, Pennsylvania and at the Pentagon.

Advertisement

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

NewsPublic Safety
Andy Nguyen
Follow Us
Andy Nguyen is the public safety reporter for the Burbank Leader and Glendale News Press. He previously worked for the Thousand Oaks Acorn and the Orange County Register. A native of Orange County, he attended UC Berkeley, where he wrote for The Daily Californian and graduated with a degree in media studies. (818) 637-3242.
More on this Subject
Advertisement