Crescenta Valley parade honoring 9/11 victims rolls into its seventh year

Hundreds of school children lined the streets of La Crescenta and La Cañada Flintridge on Wednesday morning, waving small American flags as a procession of vehicles commemorated the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

The vehicles, which included fire engines and police cruisers, were part of the Crescenta Valley Remembrance Motorcade. Now in its seventh year, the motorcade traveled throughout the area, going past several local schools, fire stations and the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station.

In addition to first responders, the parade also featured vintage cars draped in patriotic imagery.

The event was organized by the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce as a way to honor the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives in the attacks that took place in New York City, Pennsylvania and at the Pentagon.

This morning, students gathered outside our schools to salute the Crescenta Valley #PatriotDay Motorcade to honor those who died and those who risked their lives to save others on September 11, 2001. pic.twitter.com/G9SF80CnPy — Glendale Unified (@GlendaleUSD) September 11, 2019

I just received these pictures from my La Crescenta staffer who joined the Crescenta Valley community at their annual 9/11 motorcade. I’m so grateful to this community for always showing our nation, our first responders, and our community the deepest respect and reverence. pic.twitter.com/GDvxCD7mHY — Laura Friedman (@laurafriedman43) September 11, 2019