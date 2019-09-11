Glendale honors 9/11 victims with solemn ceremony

1/6
The Stars and Stripes is lowered by members of the Glendale Fire Department during a memorial ceremony on the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks in front of the Glendale Police Department on Isabel Street. (James Carbone)
Glendale Fire Chief Silvio Lanzas, left, and Glendale Chief of Police Carl Povilaitis at the 9/11 memorial ceremony. (James Carbone)
Members of the Glendale Fire Department and the Glendale Police Department. along with city officials and local residents bow their heads during a moment of silence at the memorial ceremony marking the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. (James Carbone)
Glendale city officials and residents bow tp observe a moment of silence during the 9/11 memorial ceremony. (James Carbone)
Glendale Chief of Police Carl Povilaitis talks about the first responders and those who perished in the 9/11 attacks during the memorial ceremony in Glendale. (James Carbone)
Glendale Chief of Police Carl Povilaitis, left, and Glendale Fire Chief Silvio Lanzas, second from left, with members of the Glendale Police Department, bow their heads during the memorial ceremony on the 18th anniversary of 9/11. (James Carbone)
City employees and members of the Glendale police and fire departments gathered on Wednesday morning to honor the victims of 9/11 on the 18th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that struck New York City, Pennsylvania and the Pentagon.
The ceremony was held in front of the local police department’s headquarters and a portion of North Isabel Street was blocked off to accommodate attendees and to allow a large American flag to be displayed between two fire trucks.
Glendale Mayor Ara Najarian and City Councilman Vrej Agajanian were also in attendance.
The ceremony featured a moment of silence for the victims of the attack, and both Police Chief Carl Povilaitis and Fire Chief Silvio Lanzas gave brief remarks.
