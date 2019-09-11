Glendale honors 9/11 victims with solemn ceremony

City employees and members of the Glendale police and fire departments gathered on Wednesday morning to honor the victims of 9/11 on the 18th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that struck New York City, Pennsylvania and the Pentagon.

The ceremony was held in front of the local police department’s headquarters and a portion of North Isabel Street was blocked off to accommodate attendees and to allow a large American flag to be displayed between two fire trucks.

Glendale Mayor Ara Najarian and City Councilman Vrej Agajanian were also in attendance.

The ceremony featured a moment of silence for the victims of the attack, and both Police Chief Carl Povilaitis and Fire Chief Silvio Lanzas gave brief remarks.

Advertisement