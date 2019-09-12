DNA evidence links Glendale burglary to Compton man, police say

Glendale police officials say they used DNA testing to link a 19-year-old Compton man to a burglary at a local pharmacy that occurred in June involving a suspect who ran away from officers.

Donwayne Davenport was arrested on suspicion of burglary after authorities said he was responsible for a theft that occurred at the Glendale West Pharmacy on June 15.

Tahnee Lightfoot, a spokeswoman for the police department, said in a statement that officers arriving at the scene heard the sound of glass shattering nearby. When they went to investigate the noise, they saw a man running away down Chevy Chase Drive.

Officers tried to locate the man but were unsuccessful.

Compton resident Donwayne Davenport, 19, was identified as a suspect in a Glendale pharmacy burglary after police say DNA evidence left behind at the scene linked him to the incident. (Courtesy of the Glendale Police Department)

When the officers went back to the pharmacy, they found that its front glass door had been broken. Inside the store, officers found a cash register on the ground and two bags that contained empty prescription pill bottles.

Lightfoot added that the pharmacy’s back door had also been forced opened.

Investigators were able to retrieve a blood sample found at the scene, and Lightfoot said testing it identified Davenport as the suspect. She also mentioned that Davenport has been linked to multiple pharmacy burglaries since this past June.

He was taken into custody without incident, and the case remains under investigation.