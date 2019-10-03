No more paper and markers: Countywide voting changes coming in 2020

An event was held last weekend featuring a demonstration of new voting technology that will be rolling out next year.

It was one of several mock-election events held across L.A. County last Saturday and Sunday to get people up to speed on voting changes coming for the next election in March 2020.

For the next election, all of L.A. County will be ditching the previous paper-and-marker system for a computer-based system. Other changes include an extended voting period, new voting centers and a revised vote-by-mail ballot.

At the local library event this past weekend, voters were also informed about changes closer to home. Previously held in April of odd-numbered years, Glendale officials changed the city’s municipal election to coincide with the state primary on March 3.

Advertisement

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.