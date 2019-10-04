Glendale Unified, community celebrate Walk to School Day

Many students from the 20 elementary and four middle schools in the Glendale Unified School District took part in observing International Walk to School Day on Wednesday morning by walking, biking or finding a means of transportation to school that limited use of motorized vehicles.

Students were joined by teachers, parents, police officers and fire personnel as well as district and community leaders on their walk to school.

The district held two big events for community members, first at R.D. White Elementary School and later at Verdugo Woodlands Elementary School.

Glendale Unified officials coordinated the effort with the city of Glendale and the nonprofit organization Safe Moves, which advocates for traffic-safety education.

