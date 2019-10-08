A new barn, emergency room and more: Community foundation selects nonprofits to receive grants

The Community Foundation of the Verdugos recently selected several area nonprofits to receive funding this year, with a total of $94,279 awarded.

AHEAD with Horses received $10,000 to go toward building materials for a new barn on the Shadow Hills-based organization’s newly purchased property.

The nonprofit provides horse therapy for physically and developmentally disabled children and youth.

The new barn will allow the group to serve more children by purchasing two more horses, increasing the herd to 10.

Ascencia received $10,000 for an updated website directed at the homeless population throughout the Verdugo region and beyond, enabling the Glendale-based organization to navigate for needed services.

Boys & Girls Club of Burbank & Greater East Valley received $25,000 to go toward a new clubhouse campaign.

This is a project years in the making and will increase the organization’s ability to serve more youth in an updated building, with more room and additional safety features.

Kids Community Dental Clinic of Burbank received $8,779 to replace an old compressor.

A fully functioning compressor is needed for the clinic to provide dental treatments because it runs all drills and water spraying, and it provides suction, allowing the clinic to serve 2,272 low-income children a year, 40% of whom come from Burbank and Glendale.

Prom Plus received $5,500 for the development of a 22-minute documentary about the event that provides Crescenta Valley High School students with a safe post-prom activity. The film will also be used to provide shorter instruction videos on how to implement the event at other schools.

Providence St. Joseph Foundation’s Minutes Matter campaign was awarded $25,000 to build a state-of-the-art emergency room at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank.

YMCA of Glendale was given $10,000 to go toward the purchase of new start-up equipment for the “Movement Education” program, designed to help young children learn and develop as they play.

