Glendale to light up in pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Parts of Glendale will be awash in pink during October as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

City Hall and the police department’s headquarters will be illuminated in pink lighting every night during the rest of the month as part of the campaign.

The police department has wrapped five of its motorcycles and a Jeep from its parking enforcement unit in pink to help raise awareness throughout the city. The vehicles will be used as normal by officers during the course of their shifts.

Tahnee Lightfoot, a police spokeswoman, said in a statement it’s the fifth year in a row the department has taken part in the campaign.

As part of the monthlong effort, the Glendale Police Officers’ Assn., or GPOA, will offer pink uniform patches for sale to the public for $10 each. Proceeds will be donated to Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital and go toward cancer research. Last year’s sale raised $2,530, according to Lightfoot.

Patches can be purchased at the police department’s headquarters, 131 N. Isabel St., or by emailing the GPOA at gpoa@pacbell.net.