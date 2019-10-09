Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Santa Anas expected: SCE power shutoffs could occur in Montrose, La Crescenta, neighboring areas

La Cañada
In hopes of limiting fires caused by downed power lines, SCE warns there may be preventive power outages Thursday and Friday when strong Santa Ana winds are expected in the region.
(Rick Loomis / Los Angeles Times)
By Carol Cormaci
Oct. 9, 2019
1:23 PM
In anticipation of strong Santa Ana winds expect to sweep through the region Thursday and Friday, Southern California Edison announced it is considering preventive power outages to reduce the risk of wildfires caused by downed power lines.

According to the National Weather Service, critical fire weather conditions are expected in Southern California from early Thursday through Friday afternoon, with gusts of 45 to 70 miles per hour.

SCE posted to its website a list of areas in eight Southland counties that might be affected by the “public safety power shutoffs” during the period, including large swaths of La Crescenta, Montrose, La Cañada Flintridge and Altadena. More than 106,000 customers served by the utility in eight counties could experience the shutoffs.

To learn more about the SCE public safety shut-offs visit sce.com.

Carol Cormaci
Carol Cormaci is the Times Community News managing editor. She is a native Southern Californian and a proud UCLA Bruin.
