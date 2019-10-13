Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Audience evacuated for short time at Alex Theatre

Alex Theatre
A mechanical malfunction led to smoke entering the Alex Theatre Sunday evening, which led to the evacuation of the audience during a dance performance for a short time.
(File Photo)
By Mark Kellam
Oct. 13, 2019
7:39 PM
The Alex Theatre in Glendale was evacuated for a short time during a dance performance Sunday evening as smoke entered the venue, according to Elissa Glickman, chief executive of Glendale Arts, the nonprofit that manages the theater.

About an hour into a 5 p.m. performance by Pacific Ballet Dance Theatre, which is based in Burbank, smoke entered the theater and led to the evacuation.

Glickman said there was a problem with the heating and air-conditioning system that led to smoke entering the theater.

The Glendale Fire Department arrived and, once the problem was found and fixed, audience members were allowed to re-enter the Alex and the performance continued, Glickman said.

Mark Kellam
