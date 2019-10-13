Audience evacuated for short time at Alex Theatre

The Alex Theatre in Glendale was evacuated for a short time during a dance performance Sunday evening as smoke entered the venue, according to Elissa Glickman, chief executive of Glendale Arts, the nonprofit that manages the theater.

About an hour into a 5 p.m. performance by Pacific Ballet Dance Theatre, which is based in Burbank, smoke entered the theater and led to the evacuation.

Glickman said there was a problem with the heating and air-conditioning system that led to smoke entering the theater.

The Glendale Fire Department arrived and, once the problem was found and fixed, audience members were allowed to re-enter the Alex and the performance continued, Glickman said.

