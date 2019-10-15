Man severely injured after head-on vehicle collision in Glendale

A man is in critical condition after being involved in a head-on vehicle collision on Friday in Glendale, authorities say.

He was a passenger in a vehicle that was traveling south on Verdugo Road near Windsor Road around 2:05 p.m. when it entered the northbound lane and collided with a car with two occupants traveling in the opposite direction.

Sgt. Dan Suttles, a spokesman for the Glendale Police Department, did not disclose the extent of the man’s injuries but said the agency will continue to monitor his status.

“We’re not sure what the outcome is going to be for [the passenger], but it’s bad enough that we’re waiting to see what happens to determine whether or not this will be considered a fatal collision,” Suttles said.

He added that both vehicles were traveling close to the posted 35-mph speed limit, but were “not going extraordinarily fast.”

“However, when it’s a head-on [collision], you’re taking into consideration the speed of both vehicles,” Suttles said. “When you combine those two, it’s definitely classified as a high-speed collision.”

The driver of the southbound vehicle is described as underage and suffered serious injuries in the collision, according to Suttles. He said the passenger is considered an adult, “but just barely.”

Suttles added that the two were not wearing seat belts when the collision occurred, saying that it would have prevented their “catastrophic injuries.”

The occupants of the vehicle that was going northbound, both adults, suffered only “relatively minor injuries,” he said.