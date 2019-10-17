Firefighters and community members honored during awards luncheon

The Glendale Fire Department honored several of its own on Wednesday during the agency’s annual awards luncheon.

Held at the Hilton Hotel in Glendale, the luncheon recognized not only firefighters in the department but also local residents whose actions over the past year went above and beyond their duties.

Several fire chief’s commendations were handed out, including one to Vivian Viviana, an employee at a local Vons. According to the department, Viviana was at work earlier this year when a shopper suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed in the store.

She was able to administer CPR to the person until first responders were able to take over. The department said her actions were vital to the person’s survival.

Advertisement

Commendations were also awarded to members of the department’s apparatus committee, which is responsible for the agency’s many vehicles. Fire engineer Brian Williams, ambulance operator Aaron Bess, firefighter/paramedic Dusty Arroyo and Glendale police officers Artur Obrusnik, Eric Megs, Daniel Boghossian and Selene Corrales were also awarded commendations.

Unit citations were handed out to the Glendale Urban Search and Rescue Team as well as Fire Engine 21 and BLS (Basic Life Support) 21.

Vacheh Margoussian received the Ambulance Operator of the Year Award, while Distinguished Service awards were given to firefighter Shane Baker, fire engineer paramedic Brendan Edwards and Fire Capt. Derek Tamburro.

Randy Slaughter was honored for his work in the community with the Service Above Self Award, while elementary school students Andrew Oh, Lori Torosyan and Megan Reyes were named Junior Fire Essay winners.

Advertisement

Several individuals and businesses were recognized for their support of the department with letters of appreciation. Those honorees were Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, the Eureka Sausage meat shop in North Hollywood, Gay’s Towing, firefighter Bryan Torres and Alex Baroian.