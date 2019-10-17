Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Firefighters and community members honored during awards luncheon

Glendale Fire Department chief Silvio Lanzas, left, awards the Distinguished Service Award to GFD fire captain paramedic Derek Tamburro at the City of Glendale Fire Department 2019 Awards Luncheon at the Hilton in Glendale on Wednesday, Oct. 16.   (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)
Vivian Viviana receives the Fire Chief’s Commendation Award on Wednesday.  (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)
Glendale Fire Chief Silvio Lanzas, left, awards the Distinguished Service Award to fire engineer paramedic Brendan Edwards on Wednesday.  (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)
Glendale Fire Department chief Silvio Lanzas, left, awards the Fire Chief’s Commendation to ambulance operator Aaron Bess on Wednesday.  (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)
Glendale Fire Department chief Silvio Lanzas, center, awards Fire Chief Commendations to Glendale Police officers, from left, Artur Obrusnik, Eric Megs, Selene Corrales and Daniel Boghossian on Wednesday.  (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)
From left, fire captain paramedic Craig Hammond, ambulance operator Celine Gonzalez and fire engineer Mike Burt receive the Unit Citation Award on Wednesday.  (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)
Glendale Police Chief Carl Povilaitis speaks at the City of Glendale Fire Department 2019 Awards Luncheon Wednesday.  (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)
Glendale Fire Department chief Silvio Lanzas, left, awards a Letter of Appreciation Award to Supervisor Kathryn Barger at the City of Glendale Fire Department 2019 Awards Luncheon on Wednesday.  (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)
By Andy Nguyen
Oct. 17, 2019
3:26 PM
The Glendale Fire Department honored several of its own on Wednesday during the agency’s annual awards luncheon.

Held at the Hilton Hotel in Glendale, the luncheon recognized not only firefighters in the department but also local residents whose actions over the past year went above and beyond their duties.

Several fire chief’s commendations were handed out, including one to Vivian Viviana, an employee at a local Vons. According to the department, Viviana was at work earlier this year when a shopper suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed in the store.

She was able to administer CPR to the person until first responders were able to take over. The department said her actions were vital to the person’s survival.

Commendations were also awarded to members of the department’s apparatus committee, which is responsible for the agency’s many vehicles. Fire engineer Brian Williams, ambulance operator Aaron Bess, firefighter/paramedic Dusty Arroyo and Glendale police officers Artur Obrusnik, Eric Megs, Daniel Boghossian and Selene Corrales were also awarded commendations.

Unit citations were handed out to the Glendale Urban Search and Rescue Team as well as Fire Engine 21 and BLS (Basic Life Support) 21.

Vacheh Margoussian received the Ambulance Operator of the Year Award, while Distinguished Service awards were given to firefighter Shane Baker, fire engineer paramedic Brendan Edwards and Fire Capt. Derek Tamburro.

Randy Slaughter was honored for his work in the community with the Service Above Self Award, while elementary school students Andrew Oh, Lori Torosyan and Megan Reyes were named Junior Fire Essay winners.

Several individuals and businesses were recognized for their support of the department with letters of appreciation. Those honorees were Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, the Eureka Sausage meat shop in North Hollywood, Gay’s Towing, firefighter Bryan Torres and Alex Baroian.

Andy Nguyen
Andy Nguyen is the public safety reporter for the Burbank Leader and Glendale News Press. He previously worked for the Thousand Oaks Acorn and the Orange County Register. A native of Orange County, he attended UC Berkeley, where he wrote for The Daily Californian and graduated with a degree in media studies. (818) 637-3242.
