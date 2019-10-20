Police seek witnesses to fatal collision in Glendale

The Glendale Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating witnesses, in particular, the driver or passenger(s) of one vehicle, to provide information about a fatal traffic collision that occurred earlier this month

near the intersection of Verdugo and Windsor roads in Glendale.

At approximately 2:05 p.m. on Oct. 11, a traffic collision occurred involving a 1998 black Mercedes E320 and a 2019 Lexus ES 300h, according to Sgt. Dan Suttles, a spokesman for the police department.

The force of the impact caused one of the occupants to become trapped in one of the the vehicles, which then caught fire, Suttles added.

A police officer was in the vicinity of the collision and was able to keep the fire at bay with a nearby garden hose while the fire department responded, according to police.

Firefighters were able to extricate the victim and transport him to a local hospital. Two days later, the victim, 18-year-old Armen Avagyan, succumbed to his injuries, according to police reports.

The collision occurred when the Mercedes, which was traveling south on Verdugo Road, crossed into northbound lanes and struck the Lexus, which was traveling northbound, Suttles said.

At the time of the incident, there were multiple other vehicles and people in the vicinity, but it is believed none of them remained in the area because first responders were on the scene so quickly, authorities said.

However, it is important that police speak to as many witnesses as possible to determine the exact cause of the collision.



Investigators are specifically interested in locating the driver or passenger(s) in a silver and black BMW i3 that was also traveling southbound and in close proximity at the time of the collision, according to Suttles.

Witnesses can call the Glendale Police Department at (818) 548-4911 if they have any information about the collision.

If they wish to remain anonymous, call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477), use a smartphone by downloading the “P3 MOBILE APP” or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.

