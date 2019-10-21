Suspects arrested in Glendale commercial burglary spree

A pair of Los Angeles residents were arrested by Glendale police on Oct. 12 for their alleged connection to a series of commercial burglaries throughout Los Angeles County.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office has since filed 11 felony counts of burglary against 18-year-old Rose Moreno and Ken Villafuerte, 24.

Sgt. Dan Suttles, a spokesman with the Glendale Police Department, said in a statement the two were arrested after officers responded to a commercial burglary in the 900 block of West Glenoaks Boulevard that occurred just after midnight on Oct. 12.

Witnesses reported seeing people break into a nearby business and were able to provide police with a description of a vehicle that fled the area.

Suttles said a police helicopter spotted a vehicle matching the description and when officers on the ground attempted to follow the car, the person behind the wheel began driving recklessly through intersections.

The car eventually stopped, and its two occupants attempted to flee from police by foot, Suttles said. They were taken into custody and identified as Moreno and Villafuerte, the latter of whom was on parole for assault at the time of his arrest.

When officers searched their vehicle they found multiple items that had been reported stolen from several businesses, including a cash register and products from a smoke shop, according to Suttles.

He added the two have been connected to at least eight burglaries in the city between Oct. 8 and 10 as well as two additional incidents in South Pasadena and San Marino. The total loss of the Glendale burglaries is reported to be around $13,892.

Moreno was released on $20,000 bail two days after her arrest while Villafuerte remains in custody in lieu of $205,000 bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.