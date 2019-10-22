Area hospital to offer free health screenings, flu shots at upcoming fair

USC Verdugo Hills Hospital will offer free services in a fun environment during its sixth annual community health fair, slated from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday.

Intended for all ages, there will be free flu shots, several health screenings and CPR training, as well as games and activities for children. Those who come in costume will be offered Halloween treats.

“At the hospital, we tend to see people when they’re sick,” said Deborah Weirick, the hospital’s special projects manager, who organized the fair. “This is an opportunity for us to work proactively and preventively.”

This year, there will be a stronger emphasis on mental health, Weirick said, adding there’s a need to reduce stigma around discussing psychological wellness.

Local doctors specializing in areas such as family medicine, orthopedics, urology, nutrition and breast health will be on-hand to answer questions. There will also be representatives from less-traditional fields, including acupuncture, essential oils and chiropractics.

“It’s kind of the full gamut,” Weirick said.

The free, public fair will be held on the hospital’s lower west parking lot, located at 1812 Verdugo Blvd., Glendale.

For more information, visit uscvhh.org/healthfair or ymcafoothills.org/wellbeingfair.

