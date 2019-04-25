Glendale woman attacked by shark while kayaking in Hawaii

A Glendale woman is spending her Hawaiian vacation in a hospital after she was bitten by a shark on Tuesday while kayaking in Anaehoomalu Bay.
The 65-year-old woman was out in the water at around 8 a.m. with her husband, who was on a paddleboard, when something reportedly bumped into the boat and pushed her out into the water.
The woman was identified by other media outlets as Kimberly Bishop.
Dan Dennison, a spokesman for Hawaii’s Department of Land and Natural Resources, said Bishop was bit on the leg by a shark.
She was airlifted to a hospital for treatment, and authorities put up shark-sighting warning signs along the beach.
Dennison added that a flyby was conducted by the Hawaii County Fire Department over the area where Bishop was bitten, and it did not “show any presence of sharks.”
He said this was the fourth reported shark encounter in Hawaii this year.
