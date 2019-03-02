‘The Addams Family’ centers on all things macabre at Crescenta Valley High

Saturday will be closing night for the musical “The Addams Family” at Crescenta Valley High School.
The show is based on the the Addams Family characters created by Charles Addams in his single-panel cartoons, which depicted a ghoulish family and all of the macabre things in their lives.
It was turned into a television series in the 1960s.
The performance in the MacDonald Auditorium at Crescenta Valley High, 4400 Ramsdell Ave., La Crescenta, will be at 7 p.m.
Ticket prices range from $10 to $20. For reserved orchestra seats for $20, visit https://bit.ly/2Vvbb53.