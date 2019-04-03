Man jumps from balcony at Americana at Brand in Glendale, lands on a father with son nearby

A suspected suicide jumper fell seven stories from a balcony at the Americana at Brand on Tuesday, landing on a man who was at the outdoor shopping mall with his son.
The Glendale Police Department responded to the reported suicide attempt around 2:40 p.m. at the mall, where the man allegedly leaped from the balcony. It’s unknown if the man was a resident of one of the Americana’s residential units or where in the mall it occurred.
Sgt. Dan Suttles, a department spokesman, said the jumper landed on a man who was walking below the balcony with his son.
“It appears to be an attempted suicide, but we’re also looking into the possibility that it could be something else,” he said.
The reported jumper was sent to a nearby hospital to undergo surgery for his injuries, Suttles said, and his current condition is unknown.
Suttles added the father suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while his son was unharmed.
Rick Caruso, whose company owns the Americana, said in a statement the mall is cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation and “will provide additional information, as appropriate.”
“I am heartbroken by this incident, and everyone at Caruso is thinking about and praying for these individuals and their families,” he said.
5:30 p.m.: This article was updated with a statement from Rick Caruso, owner of the Americana.
This article was originally published at 5:05 p.m.