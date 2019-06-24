2 bodies found in Angeles National Forest on Sunday in unrelated deaths

Two bodies were found in the Angeles National Forest on Sunday within an hour of one another in unrelated incidents, according to authorities.
The first body was reported to the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station around 4 p.m. by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Sheriff’s Lt. Chad Smeltzer said the remains of a man were found down an embankment near Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road and Colby Ranch Road.
It’s unknown how the man died or how long the body had been there. The death is under investigation.
At around 5 p.m. Smeltzer said an anonymous tip came in about a woman who had hung herself from a tree in the forest.
The woman’s location wasn’t immediately available, and a rescue helicopter had to be called in to recover the body, Smeltzer said.
The woman has since been identified as a 48-year-old woman from La Cañada Flintridge, according to the Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office.