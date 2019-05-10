Newsom adds $5M to budget for Armenian American Museum

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has included an additional $5 million for the Armenian American Museum to be constructed in Glendale in his May revised 2019-20 budget.
The extra funding follows a meeting between a Newsom representative and the museum’s board of directors that was initiated by state Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge).
Newsom’s proposed budget seeks to increase the state’s investment in the museum to $8 million, up from $3 million initially.
“I’m ecstatic and extremely thankful to Gov. Newsom and policy director Anthony Williams for recognizing the overwhelming merit and momentum behind this amazing museum,” Portantino said in a statement.
The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center is slated to be built in Central Park in Glendale in the city’s downtown area.
“This is wonderful news for our community and the state of California,” said Shant Sahakian, executive director of the Armenian American Museum.
Glendale Mayor Ara Najarian said the City Council is eager to see the museum come to fruition.
“We can’t thank the governor enough for recognizing and grasping the importance of this effort and stepping up with additional funds to make it a reality,” Najarian said.
Newsom’s May revised budget will be reviewed by both houses of the state legislature before the mid-June constitutional deadline for possible passage.