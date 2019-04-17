Four plays among April events commemorating the Armenian Genocide

On Thursday, Armenian clubs in the Glendale Unified School District will host their 18th annual Armenian Genocide Remembrance Assembly. Clubs from Clark Magnet, Crescenta Valley, Glendale and Hoover high schools are organizing the event, which will feature music performances, poetry readings and video presentations celebrating Armenian history and culture. The event will be held in the John Wayne Performing Arts Center at Glendale High School, 1440 E. Broadway, Glendale.

On Thursday, students from Crescenta Valley High School will present an evening of selected songs and scenes from “A Journey of Angels,” a musical in-progress based on the novel, “My Mother’s Voice” by Kay Mouradian. Crescenta Valley High performing arts teacher Brent Beerman wrote the play and has directed the evening’s selections. The performance will begin at 7 p.m. in the auditorium at Hoover High School, 651 Glenwood Road. Tickets can be purchased for $10 to $20 at the door.

On April 24, the city of Glendale will host its annual event to honor the lives of those who died during the Armenian Genocide at 7 p.m. at the Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. This year’s event will feature music and dance performances, as well as appearances by noted guests and leaders from the community. The event is free but requires a ticket to enter. Tickets can be picked up at the box office at the Alex Theatre, the concierge desk at the Americana at Brand or the box office at the Glendale Community College auditorium. There is a limit of four tickets per person.