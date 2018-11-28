Alleged bank robber found hiding in back of Montrose home, arrested

A transient was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly tried to rob the Montrose branch of Wells Fargo bank.
Raul Gutierrez, 31, was arrested on suspicion of robbery after police say he handed a bank teller a note demanding money sometime before 3 p.m. at the Wells Fargo on Honolulu Avenue. No weapon was seen during the incident.
Sgt. Dan Suttles, a spokesman for the Glendale Police Department, said a teller at the branch was able to dial 911 and officers near the scene responded in minutes.
Witnesses told police the robber fled on foot and attempted to hide from the officers, according to Suttles.
A perimeter was set up and he was eventually found a few blocks away in the backyard of a home.
He was identified as Gutierrez and taken into custody.