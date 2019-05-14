Man found dead on Glendale hiking trail may have died of natural causes

Authorities believe a man whose body was found on a hiking trail in Brand Park early Tuesday morning died of natural causes.
The body was found by a hiker sometime before 6:25 a.m. about a mile and a half up the Seven Trees Trail in the park. The man, who has yet to be identified, is believed to be in his 60s or 70s.
Sgt. Dan Suttles, a spokesman for the Glendale Police Department, said the man was dressed for hiking and may have been on the trail since yesterday evening. He added that the trail where the man was found is known to be challenging because of its steep incline.
Suttles said no visible sign of trauma could be seen on the man, and his death remains under investigation.