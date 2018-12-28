KTLA news anchor Chris Burrous dies at 43; found not breathing in Glendale hotel

Chris Burrous, an anchor on KTLA 5’s “Morning News,” died Thursday after Glendale police found him unresponsive in a motel room, authorities said. He was 43.
Police were called to a room at the Days Inn about 1:15 p.m., where they found Burrous not breathing, the Glendale Police Department said. Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he died.
Detectives are investigating the incident, and Los Angeles County coroner’s officials will determine a cause of death.
“The original call to the Glendale Police Department indicated the deceased had possibly overdosed,” the police department said in a press release.
In a statement, Don Corsini, president and general manager of KTLA, and Jason Ball, the station’s news director, remembered the anchor as a “great journalist and a wonderful friend to many.”
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Burrous family. Chris loved sharing the stories of Southern California and connecting with our viewers,” the statement said. “He brought a kindness to his work and will be deeply missed by the entire KTLA family.”
Burrous earned a broadcast journalism degree from Chapman University and joined KTLA in 2011 after 14 years as a reporter and anchor at news stations across the country, mostly in the Central Valley.
Burrous helped expand “Morning News” to a seven-day program, anchoring weekends and covering breaking news on weekday mornings, the station said.