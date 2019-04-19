GUSD officials respond to tweet’s ‘serious allegation’ against teacher

Glendale school officials have responded to a recent Twitter post accusing a teacher at Crescenta Valley High School of misconduct.
Principal Linda Gubler Junge acknowledged a “serious allegation” was made in the social-media post but did not disclose the names of anyone allegedly involved, including the accused teacher, citing privacy rights, according to an email she sent out to Crescenta Valley High families the day the post was made.
“I want to emphasize that student and staff safety is our top priority — one that we share as community members,” Junge said in her email.
“As a parent, myself, I understand the great trust placed in schools as we drop off our kids each day,” she added.
The school plans to investigate the report and will take statements from all parties involved in addition to witnesses and other people who could provide information, according to the email.
Junge added that when serious or criminal allegations are made, law enforcement is notified, and authorities conduct an independent investigation. A sheriff’s deputy is posted on campus, Junge’s email states.
In a follow-up email, Glendale Unified’s interim Supt. Kelly King said it is important that incidents and/or accusations be reported directly to the school or its administration, rather than on social media.
“Social-media posts are easily misunderstood and taken out of context,” King said in her email.
Those who would prefer not to report an incident directly to an administrator can download the Glendale Unified School District app, which provides a portal to submit anonymous tips, King said.
Another option is calling the Glendale Unified tip line at (323) 999-6062.
Junge said she invites parents to come to her directly with questions or concerns.