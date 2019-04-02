Home red-tagged after dump truck crashes into garage

No injuries were reported Sunday morning after a dump truck slammed into a Glendale home.
The crash occurred sometime before 8:45 a.m. when the truck went through a home’s attached garage in the 1000 block of Kildonan Drive. Authorities from the Glendale fire and police departments responded.
The crash damaged the home’s garage, driveway and at least two vehicles that were parked at the home at the time of the incident.
Anita Shandi, a spokeswoman with the Glendale Fire Department, said the home was temporarily red-tagged and its residents won’t be able to reenter it until building and safety officials inspect it.