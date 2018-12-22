Woman killed in Glendale hit-and-run collision, police ask for help in search for suspect

Authorities hope the public can help track down the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision Friday evening in Glendale that left a woman in her 70s dead.
The Glendale Police Department received several calls around 7:20 p.m. about a woman who had been struck by a vehicle near Glendale Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue.
She was found dead at the scene by responding officers.
Sgt. Dan Suttles, a department spokesman, said there were no witnesses to the collision who could give a description of the vehicle that hit the woman.
Nearby surveillance footage has yet to produce any viable leads in the investigation, he added.
Anyone with information about the driver or vehicle involved in the incident can contact Glendale police at (818) 548-4911.
Anonymous tips can be sent to (800) 222-8477.