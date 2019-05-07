Residents will get to meet first responders during Fire Service Day on Saturday

Residents in Burbank and Glendale will have a chance to mingle with their local firefighters on Saturday when each city’s fire department will open its doors for Fire Service Day.
Held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., both cities will hold open houses at their respective fire headquarters — in Burbank, at 200 N. Third St. and, in Glendale, at 421 Oak St. The events are free and open to the public.
Each department will conduct live demonstrations by firefighters as well as serve free food and offer activities for children.
The events coincide with National Police Week, and representatives from the Burbank and Glendale police departments will also be on hand during the day.
For more information, Burbank residents can contact the Burbank Fire Department at (818) 238-3223 or visit burbankfire.us. The Glendale Fire Department can be contacted at (818) 548-4814 or glendalefire.org.