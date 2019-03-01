Alleged flat tire scammers arrested, believed to be family members

Tahnee Lightfoot, a spokeswoman for the Glendale Police Department, said at least three instances of this scam occurred locally in early February. The first incident happened on Feb. 6 at a Bank of America off of Glendale and Wilson avenues, the second was on Feb. 11 at the same bank and the third occurred on Feb. 12 at a Wells Fargo at 535 N. Brand Blvd.