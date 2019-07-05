Burbank and Glendale men charged in East Coast card-skimming scheme

Two men from Glendale and one man from Burbank were charged in federal court late last month for their alleged involvement in a 2016 credit-card skimming scheme on the East Coast.
A total of seven men are accused of installing credit-card skimmers at gas stations in several states throughout the Eastern seaboard including New Jersey and Delaware, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Philadelphia.
Glendale residents Hamlet Tantushyan, 35, and 41-year-old Verzh Movsisyan along with 41-year-old Armen Sahakyan of Burbank are being charged with conspiracy, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.
Van Nuys resident David Daldumyan, 29, as well as 39-year-old Hrchya Gyulumyan of Sun Valley, 27-year-old Gevush Gabrielyan of North Hollywood and 30-year-old Roman Gridjusko of Philadelphia were also charged.
Federal authorities said the scheme involved using the credit-card information stolen by the skimmers to make unauthorized ATM withdrawals and money-order purchases.
If convicted on the charges, Tantushyan faces up to 187 years in prison, with a $7.25-million fine, Movsisyan faces up to 177 years in prison, with a $6-million fine and Sahakyan faces up to 155 years in prison, with a $6-million fine.
Meanwhile, Daldumyan faces up to 93 years in prison, with a $4.25-million fine, Gyulumyan faces up to 79 years in prison, with a $2.05-million fine, Gabrielyan faces up to 71 years in prison, with a $3-million fine and Gridjusko faces up to 25 years in prison, with a $750,000 fine.