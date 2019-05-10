Public workshop about new terminal at Hollywood Burbank Airport to be held in Glendale

The Hollywood Burbank Airport will hold a public workshop, which airfield officials call a charrette, about a replacement terminal from 6 to 9 p.m. on May 29 in the student center at Glendale Community College, 1500 N. Verdugo Road, Glendale.
At the workshop, residents can provide input about safety improvements, design features and amenities that they would like to see in a new 14-gate replacement terminal that will be built at the airport.
Participants will be going over information that was gathered during an earlier workshop held in Burbank about the new terminal.