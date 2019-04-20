Man flees from Glendale Galleria in a Maserati after stealing from phone repair kiosk

The public is being asked to help identify a man who stole more than $25,000 worth of iPhone replacement screens last month from a phone repair kiosk at the Glendale Galleria.
The theft happened on March 14 around 9:35 a.m. when a man forced open several locked cabinets at the We Fix Now kiosk in the mall. According to the Glendale Police Department the man was able to get away with several new replacement iPhone screens.
He was last seen leaving the mall in a gray Maserati Ghibli with a temporary registration sticker on its windshield.
Authorities believe the man is also behind a series of similar thefts that occurred the same month in Arcadia.
A video of the Glendale theft is available here, while video of the Arcadia theft is available here.
Anyone with information on the suspect and the thefts can contact Glendale Det. Kelly Burroughs at (818) 548-2097 or kburroughs@glendaleca.gov.