Man faces prison on suspicion of pointing laser at police helicopter

A Glendale man was arrested by federal authorities last week for allegedly shining a laser at a police helicopter several years ago.
Ronnie Ruben Kaplan, 35, was reportedly visiting a home in Riverside sometime around Oct. 13, 2015, when he reportedly directed a laser beam at a Riverside Police Department helicopter, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Police were able to trace the source of the beam back to the home and identified Kaplan as a suspect.
He was later named in a federal indictment on Nov. 14, 2018, as pointing a laser at an aircraft, which is considered a federal offense that has a penalty of up to five years in prison.
His whereabouts for the past several months were unknown before he was taken into custody by federal agents on May 20, according to the FBI.