4 men arrested in Glendale triple-homicide investigation

Glendale police say four men were arrested this week in connection with a triple-homicide that occurred in the Adams Hill neighborhood in April.
Two of the men, 23-year-old John Poh and 22-year-old Jordon Byrd, were arrested in their home state of Tennessee on Wednesday in the area of Murfreesboro.
The other two, 23-year-old Franklin Sadler and 23-year-old Jacob Jamora, were arrested on Thursday at their homes in Canoga Park.
All four men have each been booked on three counts of murder.
Sgt. Dan Suttles, a Glendale Police Department spokesman, said Poh and Byrd will be extradited to California in a process that “could take 10 to 30 days,” while Sadler and Jamora are being held in the Glendale City Jail following their arrests in the San Fernando Valley.
On April 18, the bodies of 36-year-old Deandre Tyronne Sims, 35-year-old Christian Marty Moukam and 50-year-old Leon Gough II were found shortly after midnight at Gough's home in the 1300 block of Columbia Drive.
Sims and Moukam were said to be acquaintances of Gough.
Police arriving at the home found one of the men near the home’s garage while the other two were inside. All three had suffered gunshot wounds.
It’s believed by detectives the four men had intended to rob Gough’s home, according to Suttles.
“It was a targeted home-invasion robbery that ended up turning into a murder,” he said.
It’s unknown if the four men knew Gough, Sims or Moukam.