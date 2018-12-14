5 honorees recognized during YMCA gala

As part of the event, five awards were presented to longtime supporters of the nonprofit organization: George Issaians was presented with the Legacy Award; lifelong Glendale resident and YMCA camp development director Ray Calame with Camp Fox received the Spirit Award; Rev. Berdj Djambazian was given the Star Award; H.L. Moe Plumbing was honored with the Corporate Partner Award; and Yasmin Beers, Glendale’s city manager, received the Leadership Award.