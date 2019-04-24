Good Friday services held at Glendale Memorial Hospital

Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital observed Good Friday last week with a special service led by Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, primate of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America and St. Leon clergy.
The service was held in the hospital’s lobby.
After the service, Derderian and Father Vatche Hayrapetyan blessed patients at the hospital.
Good Friday commemorates the death of Jesus Christ, while Easter celebrates his resurrection.
