GLENDALE NEWS-PRESS

Advertisement

Good Friday services held at Glendale Memorial Hospital

By
Apr 24, 2019 | 3:05 PM
Good Friday services held at Glendale Memorial Hospital
Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, the primate of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America, left, and Father Vatche Hayrapetyan, bless patients from the Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital. (James Carbone / Glendale News-Press)

Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital observed Good Friday last week with a special service led by Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, primate of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America and St. Leon clergy.

The service was held in the hospital’s lobby.

Advertisement

After the service, Derderian and Father Vatche Hayrapetyan blessed patients at the hospital.

Good Friday commemorates the death of Jesus Christ, while Easter celebrates his resurrection.

Advertisement

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

Advertisement
Advertisement