Authorities on the lookout for thief who stole grave markers from a Glendale cemetery

Glendale police are looking for a thief who stole 10 bronze grave markers from Grand View Memorial Park and Crematory.
The thefts occurred sometime between Nov. 25 and Dec. 5, according to Sgt. Dan Suttles, a spokesman for the Glendale Police Department. It’s unknown if more than one person committed the thefts.
So far, leads into who may have stolen the markers have been thin because there were no security cameras in the area to record any potential suspects, Suttles said.
He added that the markers are partially made of copper, and it’s possible they were stolen to be sold off.
Anyone with information about the thefts can contact Sgt. Miguel Porras at mporras@glendaleca.gov.