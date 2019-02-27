La Crescenta middle, high schools reach rarefied status

An “Exceptional Student Performance” requires a green/blue color for English and math programs for the 2017 and 2018 fall semesters, a green/blue mark for low suspension rates during the 2017-18 school year, a green/blue rating for low absenteeism during the 2017-18 school year and 95% participation rate in English and math during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 school years.