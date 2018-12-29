GLENDALE NEWS-PRESS

Advertisement

Glendale woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run collision

By
Dec 29, 2018 | 10:20 AM

Glendale police investigators have arrested a 61-year-old Glendale woman in connection with a hit-and-run collision that killed a local woman earlier this month.

Mira Gjura was charged with vehicular manslaughter and felony hit and run, according to Sgt. Dan Suttles, a police department spokesman.

Advertisement

The incident that killed 72-year-old Glendale resident Novar Ismailyan occurred around 7:20 p.m. on Dec 21 at the intersection of Glenoaks Boulevard and Linden Avenue.

The suspect’s vehicle was recovered and is being processed by forensic specialists at the Verdugo Regional Crime Lab in Glendale, Suttles said.

Advertisement

Gjura was booked into the Glendale city jail and has since posted bail. Her arraignment is set for May 19 in Glendale Superior Court.

Advertisement
Advertisement