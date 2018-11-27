‘Journey of Angels’ looks at story of woman who survived Armenian Genocide

Selections from an original play with music titled “A Journey of Angels,” based on the book "My Mother's Voice,” was presented earlier this month at Crescenta Valley High School.
The play is inspired by a memoir by Kay Mouradian about her mother’s survival of the Armenian Genocide.
Brent Beerman, a performing arts teacher at the school, wrote the play and directed the selections. He said the recent event was held to help raise funds for a full-scale production of the show in April.
The original music and lyrics were written by Kathi Chaplar.
The event also featured a behind-the-scenes look at the process of developing the project.